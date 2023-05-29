HERMITAGE — With Wheatland set to merge with Hermitage next year, the city’s zoning ordinance map will need to be updated to account for the newly-incorporated properties.
To that end, the Hermitage Board of Commissioners unanimously appointed a steering committee at their latest meeting to help develop that zoning map amendment before the merger takes effect on Jan. 1, 2024.
The steering committee will work with E. Holdings Inc., a Pittsburgh-based urban-planning consultant, which was retained by the Borough of Wheatland for this purpose through a state grant, according to city documents.
The committee’s members will include Matt Liburdi and Amy McKinney of the Hermitage Planning Commission; Meg Grober, of the Hermitage Community and Economic Development Commission; Tom Kuster, of the Hermitage Municipal Authority; Ron Viglio, Wheatland mayor; Patricia Lewis, vice president of Wheatland Borough Council; Ned Feeney, of Wheatland Tube Co.; Patrick Chovan, of Omega Lumber Co.; and Dan Gracenin, of the Mercer County Regional Planning Commission.
Liburdi, McKinney, Grober, Kuster, and Gracenin had previously been members of the 2030 Comprehensive Plan steering committee.
Hermitage City Manager Gary Hinkson said officials tried to find a mix of representatives from Hermitage and Wheatland, as well as a mix of representatives from the public and private sectors.
Aside from the cooperation between the steering committee and E. Holdings Inc., there will also be meetings to allow for public comments.
Eventually the amended ordinance will be presented to the Hermitage and Mercer County planning commissions for review and comment, and then to the Hermitage Board of Commissioners for a final vote.
That final vote is expected to take place during the Hermitage commissioners’ December meeting, Hinkson said.
Like David L. Dye on Facebook or email him at .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.