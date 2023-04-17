HARRISBURG — The office of Rep. Parke Wentling (R-7th, Greenville) presented citations in Harrisburg to local representatives from the city of Hermitage and borough of Wheatland to honor them for receiving the Intergovernmental Cooperation Award as part of the 2023 Governor’s Awards for Local Government Excellence.
The ceremony Wednesday recognized local governments and officials who serve their communities and improve the quality of life for their residents, according to a press release.
Beginning Jan. 1, 2024, the two municipalities will merge and the borough will be named the Wheatland neighborhood of Hermitage.
Wentling said Wheatland participated in the state’s Early Intervention Program where they engaged in feasibility studies, implemented the recommendations of contracting police and public works services and took measures to maintain financial security.
Results indicated the borough would face future deficits, which prompted discussions of a merger to avoid raising taxes and cutting services for residents.
“This move was years in the making by dedicated local leaders, and I’m pleased to see this come to fruition,” Wentling said.
Like David L. Dye on Facebook or email him at .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.