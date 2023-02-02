The merger of the borough of Wheatland into the city of Hermitage won't take effect until the first of next year, but local officials are taking steps to prepare for it.
The Hermitage commissioners unanimously approved two resolutions last week, including a letter of support toward Wheatland's application for a grant through Pennsylvania's Strategic Management Planning Program, or STMP.
The merger of Wheatland with Hermitage will take effect on Jan. 1, 2024. Wheatland Mayor Ron Viglio said the grant, if approved, would cover any costs that arise during the transition period this year, such as legal costs or mapping costs.
Wheatland officials had previously applied for and received a STMP grant through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development back in 2020 to fund a merger study. The study was performed by the Pennsylvania Economy League and concluded that the merger would benefit both municipalities.
Following the study, a merger agreement was approved by officials from Wheatland and Hermitage. The merger was then approved by a majority of voters in both municipalities in 2022.
Viglio said Wheatland officials are already familiar with the grant-application process after working with DCED officials over the years and expect to have the application submitted, with Hermitage's letter of support, within the next two weeks following borough council's February meeting.
Local officials also expect to have an idea what costs could be incurred by the time the grant is submitted, Viglio said.
"It's very similar to the grant we applied for a few years ago," Viglio said.
The Hermitage commissioners also approved an inter-municipal agreement with Wheatland at their latest meeting.
The agreement would let Hermitage lease one of Wheatland's dump trucks, as well as a portion of Wheatland's garage to store a sewer vactor truck owned by Hermitage. The lease will cost $1, while the city will handle all maintenance and supply costs for the dump truck, according to city documents.
Hermitage City Manager Gary Hinkson said the dump truck would supplement the city's fleet of vehicles, and that the agreement will be effective through Jan. 1, 2024, when the merger takes place.
Viglio said Wheatland Borough Council approved the agreement at its January meeting.
Wheatland – with a 2020 Census population of 583 in a single square mile – would become part of the adjacent and vastly larger city of Hermitage, which is about 30 times bigger both in population (16,230) and land area (30 square miles).
Wheatland already contracts with Hermitage to provide police and street-department services. School districts are not involved in the merger; Wheatland residents would continue to attend and pay taxes to Farrell Area School District.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.