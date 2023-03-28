MERCER – A common pleas judge on Tuesday sentenced a Hermitage woman accused of shaking her 3-month-old infant and causing what a prosecutor called "catastrophic injuries" to 4½ to 10 years in prison.
Alyssa Jean Tilley, 30, of 725 Dutch Lane, Lot 23, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, causing serious bodily injury to a minor under 13, after police said she violently shook or hit the infant on July 15.
Assistant District Attorney Meghan Murphy said Tilly caused “catastrophic injuries” to the infant, and had four of her five kids in foster care.
When asked if she wanted to say anything, Tilley said she had signed her children over to family members before she went to jail. She said she had a drug problem and postpartum depression.
“It’s hectic being the mother of twins especially when one has health problems,” Tilley told the judge.
Judge Ronald D. Amrhein Jr. said that Tilley did not mention the infant she supposedly shook.
“You had a 3-month-old child who almost died and you didn’t mention that child at all,” Amrhein said. “You don’t seem repentant.”
“I regret it terribly,” Tilley said, and added that her son is doing OK. She said the twins are with a doctor and his wife.
According to a police criminal complaint, Hermitage police went to Tilley’s residence July 17 to assist Mercer County Children and Youth Services. The caseworker told police that a 3-month-old boy was in Akron Children’s Hospital and that the doctors believed his injuries were likely caused by abuse.
A witness who lived at the residence said the infant began having seizures the evening of July 15 and they took him to Sharon Regional Medical Center where he was treated and released.
The next day, the baby began having seizures again and was taken to Akron. The caseworker said the boy nearly died while at the hospital.
A doctor's report stated that numerous injuries to the 3-month-old included subdural hematomas, injury to the neck, brain hemorrhage, retinal hemorrhages, altered mental status, and seizure activity. The report stated that these types of injuries are not the result of normal parent-child interaction or minor household falls or injuries sustained at birth, police said.
