HERMITAGE — A local resident who spent half a century serving the city of Hermitage was recognized for that service.
At Tuesday’s Hermitage commissioners meeting, Joanne Giardina was presented a proclamation recognizing her 50 years of service on the city Parks and Recreation Board.
Commissioners President Duane Piccirilli, who presented the award, said he previously worked with Giardina from 2003 through 2018 as the commissioners’ representative to the Parks and Recreation Board.
Describing Giardina as a “true advocate” and champion of the city, Piccirilli said he wished every board in the city could have had a member like Giardina.
“She was a woman of few words, but when she spoke, she spoke with passion and said what needed to be said,” Piccirilli said.
Aside from supporting many of the city’s programs, such as the arts festival and summer recreation program, Piccirilli said Giardina tried to help children from throughout the city, regardless of background.
“She used to give a lot of attention to hiring kids for the summer rec program,” Piccirilli said. “If a young person needed employment, Joanne made sure they got it.”
Giardina served with the board up through May, when she had to step away due to health reasons, said MaryEllen McKendry, a city employee who worked alongside Giardina over the years.
McKendry added that Giardina had the pulse of the community, and she was devoted to making sure the city’s summer programs were accessible to youths throughout the city — going so far as to organize satellite programs at the Orange Village and Shenango Park apartment complexes.
“She was very child-oriented,” McKendry said of Giardina. “She raised four sons and was a PTO mother, so helping kids from all walks of life was very important for her.”
Two other people who recently worked alongside Giardina were Commissioner Michael Muha, who served as the commissioners’ representative to the parks and recreation board, and Commissioner Louis Squatrito, who served as the alternate representative.
“The city of Hermitage has benefited greatly from Joanne’s service on the Parks and Rec Board and her role in growing Hermitage’s recreation opportunities has been critical in improving the lives of all of our residents,” Muha said.
Squatrito added that it was an honor to serve with Joanne on the recreation board, and that Hermitage is a better place because of “her dedicated service.”
“We will miss her, but her legacy will continue,” Squatrito said.
