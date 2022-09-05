HERMITAGE — Although he’s currently a junior at Hickory High School, Ayden Cipriano has another career outside of his education — racing.
Cipriano, 16, started racing when he was 7, after being inspired by his father’s motocross racing. However, Ayden said he wanted to race cars instead, preferring the car’s safety features to being more exposed on a motorcycle.
Ayden still retained his father’s number, “five,” and adopted the black-and-yellow Steelers paint scheme.
“I figured I’d be safer in a car that was enclosed with stuff around me,” Cipriano said.
At first, Cipriano started racing with a smaller car that resembled a sprint car without the sails. At the time he raced in a league with other youth, although there was still the learning curve of passing and being passed without causing an accident.
Cipriano eventually moved onto the modified class, since the family had friends who raced modifieds and thought it would be the most accessible car to get started in.
Now, Cipriano races against other drivers who range from people as young as him to more experienced drivers in their 30s or 40s.
Fortunately, the older drivers are very supportive of the new generation, and the many racing families form a “good community,” he said.
He also doesn’t feel any pressure to succeed, despite being the first member of his family to race modifieds.
“I feel like I can go out there and perform however I perform, and everyone will still be happy with me,” Cipriano said.
That relaxed attitude doesn’t mean Cipriano takes it easy on the racetrack.
So far this year, Cipriano has achieved wins at Tri-City Raceway Park, Raceway 7, and a couple wins at Sharon Speedway.
With previous second- and third-place finishes, Cipriano said finally winning felt like the culmination of the effort he and his family had put in, whether it meant driving on the track or the improvements to their car.
But regardless of whether or not he wins, Cipriano said his family is always there to support him.
“My mom will always record and you’ll hear her yelling in the background, and if I’m ever running along with people, you can see how they’ll get a little nervous and don’t really want to watch, but they have to,” he said.
Juggling school and racing isn’t difficult, aside from a few races in Florida or North Carolina that the family like to travel to. Most of his friends also know he races by now, so it’s not a big deal among his peers, he said.
After he graduates from high school, Cipriano said he plans to continue racing as long as he can, and hopes to attend college for either software engineering or mechanical engineering.
If Cipriano ultimately pursues mechanical engineering, he’d like to learn more about how cars function since he already helps his father when repairing their own cars.
But aside from just fixing up cars, Cipriano is interested in possibly even designing cars, from the chassis’ to the decals on the sides.
“I feel like that would be really cool,” Cipriano said.
To follow Cipriano’s progress, the family maintains the “Cipriano Racing” Facebook page, which includes updates on races and results.
For others interested in becoming race car drivers someday, Cipriano said the most important piece of advice is to not become discouraged, since improving driving skills will take time.
“At the beginning you’re going to probably be toward the back and you’re going to see all these people go flying past you, and it’s discouraging at first,” Cipriano said.
“But if you keep with it, and you keep getting better, you’ll beat the people that are flying by and you’ll be winning races eventually.”
