HERMITAGE — An art show is coming to a local restaurant, giving a couple hundred Hickory High School students a chance to show the community what they’ve accomplished in the classroom.
From watercolor paintings of avocados and lemons to chalk-and-glue images of blood oranges and strawberries, the works of art — all fruit-themed — will be displayed from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, 2431 E. State St., Hermitage.
After that initial showing, the art will remain on display for about a week, said senior Abbigail Allison, who also works as a manager at Garbanzo.
“It’s been super stressful getting all this organized, but everybody’s been very supportive so far,” Allison said.
Aside from her managerial duties, Allison also took on some of the marketing duties for Garbanzo about six months ago.
When looking for ways to promote the business, Allison proposed an art show. This would give her and her fellow art students at Hickory High School a chance to share their work with their parents, grandparents, and the rest of the community.
Tina Gillam, Garbanzo’s general manager, said she was excited by Allison’s idea, having previously worked in an art museum’s kitchen during her food service career.
“When she (Allison) came to me with this art show idea, I thought, ‘Oh my goodness, absolutely,’” Gillam said.
Also supportive of the idea was Allison’s art teacher Adam Darby, who said the show will feature about 200 pieces, including pieces made by about 160 students in the eighth grader class, about 65 students in Art I, and 15 students in Art II.
At Hickory, eighth grade is the only grade that requires an art class. After that, art becomes an elective, which is why Darby said he hopes to increase student participation across the high school’s grades.
Through public events such as the exhibition at Garbanzo, Darby said the students are able to take pride in their work beyond treating it like a regular classroom assignment.
Allison added that there will be different categories and surprise prizes for the students’ work at the exhibition.
“It’s more than just doing it for a grade, you’re putting your work out there for people to see,” Darby said.
One of those participating students includes senior Sasha Zupanchick, who chose to do her piece on blood oranges due to their color and being a favorite snack of Zupanchick and her sister.
Fellow student and sophomore Addison Rodenbaugh created an image of strawberries, also to have some brighter colors to work with. Both students used glue to create the borders and outlines for their images, then used chalk to provide the color.
“For the glue, I had to use a ‘dead’ paintbrush, basically a paintbrush that you can’t use anymore,” Rodenbaugh said.
Although art class is only an elective for the three students, they all said it was an important part of their day and their lives, whether it was de-stressing from their other classes and pressures or expressing themselves.
“I think when you’re looking at someone’s art, you’re seeing who they really are,” Zupanchick said.
Allison said that, since the art classes after eighth grade are electives, the students who do participate are all invested in their work and each other.
“We see each other’s work, so we try to encourage each other and we want to do as good as each other,” Allison said.
Art is also something that the three students hope to carry on in their lives post-education, although in many different forms.
For Allison, she said she wants to study the hospitality care industry, which can include restaurants, hotels or food service. Her dream is to eventually have her own restaurant, which would require Allison to use some of the art skills she’s honed over the years.
“You have to be creative if you’re going to have your own business and design how you want it to look,” Allison said.
For Rodenbaugh, if she’s able to find a career that would help cover the medical costs for her diabetes, then she would like to continue art in various forms, whether it be painting, drawing, or photography.
“There’s so many things I like to try,” Rodenbaugh said.
Zupanchick, who said she’s also been interested in how the mind works, said she is interested in pursuing a career in psychology.
“There is such a thing as art in psychology, where art can be used as part of therapy,” Zupanchick said.
Darby said these approaches are just a few of the avenues available for students who are interested in art, since other professions such as architecture or contracting require being able to design and visualize projects before physical work begins.
“I have a student who sells her work on Etsy, and that involves, marketing, web design,” Darby said. “These students are picking up skills they can use and they’re not always realizing it.”
For anyone who would like to see the students’ work after the opening night, Gillam said Garbanzo is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Depending on the reception this initial exhibition, Gillam said she was open to hosting future art shows for local students.
Darby said he was also interested in expanding future art shows to other locations that were receptive to the idea. The students could then create art that reflects the theme of the host restaurant or business, such as artwork of food or cars.
“This is the first time we’ve done something like this, so we just have to see how it goes,” Darby said.
Like David L. Dye on Facebook or email him at .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.