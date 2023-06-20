HERMITAGE — A black-and-white image of a grandmother, a relaxing scene of a waterfall and a photograph of fiery red flowers — three very different works of art that were all produced by Hickory High School students.
These works, “My Grandma” by Abigail Gardner, “Rocky Falls” by Sasha Zupanchick and “Flaming Flowers” by Katie Dorsey recently took first, second and third place, respectively, in the Congressional Art Competition for Pennsylvania’s 16th congressional district, which is represented by U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly of Butler.
The winners were announced during a special ceremony in May, where artwork from throughout the district was displayed at Sans MOCO, an art gallery above Fresh Grounds Coffeehouse in Greenville.
Aside from the first-, second- and third-place winners, fellow Hickory students Blaze Flickinger and Addison Rodenbaugh also received participation awards, Hickory art teacher Adam Darby said.
“We have some fantastic workers with these kids developing their skills, so I knew at some point someone would recognize their work,” Darby said of the students. “I can’t express how proud I am of these kids, because pulling this kind of thing off isn’t easy.”
Although unusual, Hickory art teacher Beth Anne Black said this is about the third time that all of the 16th district’s winners in the Congressional Art Competition were students at Hickory High School in Hermitage.
Black, who covers photography, and Darby, who covers two-dimensional art, often collaborate and have many of the same students, which Black said was reflected in the variety of works recognized in this year’s awards.
“We have great kids and we’ve have great support from our administration, they’re so supportive of the arts and we’re blessed and lucky to have that,” Black said.
After that initial ceremony in Greenville, the students’ works will receive statewide and even national attention.
For the next year, Gardner’s work will be displayed in the Cannon House Office Building at the U.S. Capitol, Zupanchick’s work will be displayed in Kelly’s Washington, D.C., office, and Dorsey’s work will be displayed in Kelly’s Erie office.
“I want to congratulate all of this year’s winners and to thank everyone who participated in this year’s competition,” Kelly said in a press release. “We are blessed to have so many talented students across the district. This year’s competition highlights the importance of the arts in our schools. I can’t wait to see the winning piece of art displayed in the U.S. Capitol!”
Abigail, who will be a senior in the fall, based her charcoal drawing on a picture of her grandmother, Linda Gardner, using the photo as a reference instead of directly drawing over the photo.
However, Linda was not just the inspiration for Abigail’s piece “My Grandma,” but also Abigail’s lifelong interest in art.
“My grandma’s always supported my work,” Abigail said. “She was an artist who used to be an art teacher with a print shop, so she’d do crafts with us when we were little and take us to art museums.”
This past school year was Abigail’s first opportunity to take art classes, and while art served as a creative outlet and a relaxing break from AP classes, she said she was surprised to take first place in this year’s Congressional Art Competition, though her grandma was “very happy” about the accomplishment.
That’s why, since the first place winner is invited to a special ceremony at the Capitol on June 20, Abigail said her whole family might make a trip to D.C. — but she’ll have to decide between her mother or grandmother to join her for the ceremony’s luncheon.
“I’m only allowed one guest for the luncheon, and my mom has always been my biggest supporter, but it was also a big deal for my grandma,” Abigail said.
For Zupanchick, she decided to create an image of a waterfall for “Rocky Falls” since it would have a calming and soothing effect on the viewer, and she used oil paints and some turpentine on a masonite board to create the work.
“I’d been to Niagara Falls and it was a very beautiful experience, so when I was told to do a scenery piece on masonite, I really wanted to do a waterfall,” Zupanchick said.
Like Gardner, Zupanchick said she was “shocked” to find out she had placed in the Congressional Art Competition, let alone second place. However, she was glad to hear that her work, along with the work of her two fellow students, would be displayed for others to further enjoy.
“I think art is one thing that can bring a bunch of people together, so it’s nice having people see it,” Zupanchick said.
Zupanchick recently graduated from Hickory High School and she will attend Indiana University of Pennsylvania in the fall, pursuing a psychology major with a minor in criminology.
In the future, Zupanchick said she would like to incorporate art into therapy, due to the increased focus on mental health and the potential for art to allow clients to express their own feelings, whether they’re dealing with depression, anxiety or other issues.
“From the age of 5 to 90, art is something that everybody can do, and you can do a lot with it,” Zupanchick said.
Since art shows are usually a new experience for high school students, Darby and Black said they try to encourage students to submit artwork to shows and programs such as the Congressional Art Competition, giving the students a chance to share their art with others and potentially be recognized for their efforts.
Both Gardner and Zupanchick also encouraged future art students to give the art competition a chance.
“Always take every opportunity that you have, because what’s the worst that can happen?” Gardner said.
“Just be themselves, and put themselves into their own art pieces,” Zupanchick said.
