HERMITAGE — As sophomore Grant Schnolis explained the importance of Veterans Day to the seventh-grade class, he displayed some medals belonging to his grandfather and father — both veterans who served overseas.
Later, Schnolis asked the students who had relatives or knew someone who was a veteran. Almost every student raised their hand.
“This is why Veterans Day is so important, and why I take it so seriously,” Schnolis said.
Schnolis, who was accompanied by a group of fellow Hickory High School students, were just one of the several groups that took a turn “teaching” Thursday in some of the district’s elementary and middle school classes.
Hickory High School teacher David Gibb said the program had previously been organized by teacher Laura Mount. Gibb organized the event this year, while fellow teacher Roseanne Hoffman helped with crafts.
For Thursday’s events, high school students from the history club and National Honor Society served as the “teachers,” working in groups as they covered different classrooms throughout the day.
Although the projects were tailored toward the different grade levels, Gibb said the underclassmen responded positively to being taught by their high school peers.
“They love it,” Gibb said of the students’ interaction. “They really look up to them.”
In the case of teacher Terry Shernisky’s seventh-grade class at Delahunty Middle School, the high school students spoke on the importance of the holiday and recognizing veterans.
Then, the students were given worksheets to complete, which involved finding the answers scattered throughout the classroom — historical tidbits such as how more than two million veterans are women, or how, in 1954, Armistice Day became Veterans Day.
After a certain amount of time, the seventh-graders were asked followup questions by the high school students, including the names of all the branches of the U.S. military.
Shernisky also shared a video detailing the role of the newest military branch, the Space Force.
Among Shernisky’s students were Logan Landfair and Landen Slevin, who both said they enjoyed getting the chance to learn from the high school students.
Slevin said he had a grandpa who served in the Navy, while Landfair added it was important to recognize veterans both on Veterans Day and year-round.
Aside from learning about Veterans Day, the seventh graders also had a chance to ask the high school students about life at Hickory High School, where the seventh graders will begin eighth grade next year — with questions ranging from study halls to cafeteria food.
Schnolis, who served as the “point man” for the students teaching the seventh graders, said he and his fellow upperclassmen enjoyed the day of teaching at Delahunty Middle School, both because of the holiday’s significance and the reception from the middle school students.
“They listen and they’ve been very engaged with us,” Schnolis said of the students.
For Schnolis, Veterans Day is something personal for him, since his grandfather fought in the Pacific theater of World War II and his father served in the Navy, including deployments to Kosovo and Iraq.
His father’s duties included flying F-18 Hornets and training pilots, but he was out of the country when Schnolis said he was born in 2006.
“It was awhile before he had a chance to see me,” Schnolis said.
Although he’s still deciding on his future, Schnolis said he is considering serving in the Navy himself, potentially in the field of intelligence. However, he’s also considering something involving history, such as working at a museum.
“I’m not necessarily thinking of teaching, but something where I could study history and help people learn about it,” Schnolis said.
