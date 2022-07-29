HERMITAGE — More than 40 Hickory High School students will be recognized for their athletic and choral achievements during a special ceremony this weekend.
The ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday during the Hermitage Arts Festival, where the students will receive proclamations from the Hermitage Board of Commissioners for the students’ placing at the state level in different sports and choir.
The ceremony will be held at the main stage, the scene of musical entertainment throughout the arts festival, city employee and festival co-organizer MaryEllen McKendry said.
In previous years, Hickory students who placed in states were recognized at the monthly meeting of the Hermitage commissioners.
City officials opted for an outdoor ceremony during the Hermitage Arts Festival in 2021, both to recognize the large number of students that year and to celebrate the improved conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite some rainfall that year, McKendry said the event drew a positive response by students, parents and city officials, so the outdoor ceremony was continued this year as an annual event.
“We hope the community comes out to support and honor these young individuals that have excelled in sports and the arts,” said Duane Piccirilli, president of the commissioners.
