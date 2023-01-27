HERSHEY — Hickory’s competition cheerleading team brought the sting Friday, finishing atop the table at the PIAA cheerleading preliminary round.
The Hornets earned an automatic berth in Saturday’s final round and can finish no lower than fifth.
With a two-and-a-half-minute routine that included a “Bring the Sting” chant, Hickory performed flawlessly, with an average score of 82.333 and zero deductions. Neshannock had a higher raw score, 82.733, from the three judges than Hickory, but the Lancers’ squad had four deductions, lowering its adjusted score to 78.733.
Archbishop Wood (75.3), and Warren (73.533) join Hickory and Neshannock in today’s Large Varsity division finals.
The next three finishers — Bethlehem Catholic, Karns City and Montoursville — will compete for the one remaining final-round berth.
Hickory, the five-time defending District 10 championship, finished 17th in the state 2022 Small Varsity division championships.
