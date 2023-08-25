NEW WILMINGTON – With schools going back in session, the season getting ready to change and the sound of bands rehearsing at night, that can only mean one thing: high school football is back.
Week One action kicked off all over the state Friday night.
The stadiums were full of parents, students and fans all excited for their teams to begin and start their year with a win.
In New Wilmington, it was the same as the Greyhounds took on the Sharpsville Blue Devils.
Mark Stull is the father of a sophomore on the Sharpsville football team. His son, Hunter, was playing his first-ever game of high school football.
“I’m proud of him for coming out here and trying,” Mark said. “I just hope he shows dedication to it and he challenges himself and improves. I just want him to do his best out there.”
Stull, a single father, drove to the away game to make sure he could see his son play.
“Someone has to be there for him, so I try and make my best effort to get out here and see him,” Stull said.
People came from even further to see their family and see some Pennsylvania high school football.
Anne Cunningham came all the way from Athens, Ohio, to see her cousin’s kids, Kaitlyn and Lindsey Hoover, play in the Wilmington marching band.
“I’ve been in this area before but not for a football game, so it’s my first time for that,” Cunningham said. “So far the energy here is great, and I’m really excited for the rest of the game.”
Accompanying Cunningham was another one of her cousin’s kids, Erica Hoover, a Wilmington alumnus.
Erica goes to college in the area and said she tries to make it to a handful of high school games every season.
“I try to watch my sisters play, I know it makes them happy,” Erica said. “I hope they are able to have a long season and that Wilmington makes a playoff run.”
The football team and the band aren’t the only stars of the show though. For Steve Andrusky, he wanted to see his daughter perform as a cheerleader for Sharpsville.
“I’m going to have to come to a lot of these,” Andrusky said. “In all seriousness, though, it’s her senior year, so I hope she is able to have a great time and enjoy herself this year.”
The night ended with an instant classic. Sharpsville took the nail-bitting win 49-42.
READ MORE coverage of Friday night’s action in Sports, page B-1.
