MERCER – The Mercer County Historical Society finds itself embroiled in an historic internal skirmish.
A leadership uproar at the non-profit group generated four complaints to law enforcement agencies, said those involved in the fracas.
Three longtime members said they were dumped from its board by a group of members in what amounts to a hostile takeover from an envious faction.
A leader of this group gives a different account, saying their actions were demanded as the ousted men created a dysfunctional and an antagonistic environment.
Events climaxed on June 30 when the society held its annual meeting. With roughly 400 members nationwide, less than 100 shows up at the meeting.
Board members Bob Lark, Tim Bennett, Mark Brown and Brett Stedman had been up for board re-election. None were re-elected.
Instead, others championed by the opposing group won.
“The outcome of the vote was as great shock to all of us,’’ Anita Seidel, a member of the opposing group said.
Ill feelings have been simmering for years, Seidel said, adding Lark was the focal point of the rancor.
Volunteers working at the society’s office with Lark found he rejected their help, she said. Lark was also serving as president of the board.
“Volunteers decided to quit because of his rude and abrupt treatment,’’ Seidel said. “It just wasn’t a friendly atmosphere.’’
As time passed things got worse as Lark and the three other men blocked measures seeking to improve the society, she said.
“Due to their own displeasure and my own concerns, many members started saying, ‘What can we do?’” Seidel said.
This group made four separate complaints to the state attorney general’s office, she said. Then a complaint was made to the Mercer County District Attorney’s office.
“It became apparent we weren’t going to get any assistance from anyone,’’ Seidel said.
That’s when the group decided the four men had to go, she said. Members who wanted a change in leadership were called upon to vote at the annual meeting.
Lark acknowledged he and the other men were muscled off the board.
“I like to deal with civility, culture and refinement,’’ Lark said. “When I’m faced dealing with people who are not civil, cultured and refined, I find it very difficult.’’
But he isn’t going away quietly.
He said all four men decided to retire from any officer posts before the election of new officers could take place.
“They did not defeat us,’’ Lark said. “We are retiring, not resigning.’’
Lark was miffed that he volunteered his full-time services to oversee the society without pay for just under three years. The organization hasn’t had a paid executive director since its former director, Bill Philson, retired at the end of 2020. Philson died a few months later.
“I’ve spent 50 years with this organization helping and working to make it better,’’ Lark said. “Can you imagine telling someone with this kind of service they were no longer welcome?’’
Bennett, a society member for over 30 years, said he didn’t attend the annual meeting and only found afterward he was voted off the board.
“I think what happened was this was a conflict of personalities,’’ he said.
Brown, a 50-year member, was more blunt.
“This hurts, and I’m a little sick about this’’ he said. “This group wanted to clean house. Well – they did.’’
Stedman declined to comment.
All four men still retain their membership to the society. Bennett and Brown said they would continue visiting and volunteering for the organization.
Lark wasn’t so sure.
“That remains to be seen,’’ he said.
At one point, Lark said, he was given an ultimatum by a member of the group that if he didn’t immediately turn over the keys to the society’s office the police would be called. Seidel confirmed that had happened.
An agreement was eventually reached for an orderly turnover, Lark said.
A five-hour transition meeting attended by Lark and newly elected officers was held Saturday at the society’s office.
“It went much better than I expected,’’ Rod McAdams, a society member and its newly-elected vice president, said. “I have a good feeling everything will be fine.’’
With a yearly budget running a little over $100,000, in recent years the Mercer County commissioners have awarded $10,000 annually to the society, Lark said.
The society is an independent organization not connected with the county government.
Over the society’s 76-year history, there have been other dust-ups.
In the 1960s, skeletal remains were found when the Shenango Dam was being constructed, Lark said. It was determined the remains was a native American who died centuries before Europeans settled in the county.
For years the skeleton was quietly stored in the society’s office basement.
“It was appalling we had this,’’ Lark said. “Federal law requires the remains of a native American be turned over to Indian authorities.’’
A call went out native American representatives who came to repatriate the remains.
“They performed a cleansing ceremony on the skeleton in our basement and took it with them when they left,’’ Lark said.
