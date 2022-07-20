HERMITAGE – It’s really happening – Hobby Lobby is opening its Hermitage store.
“I went to the store today and managers said they will have a soft opening starting Friday with the grand opening on Monday,’’ Gary Gulla, Hermitage assistant city manager said on Wednesday.
Phone calls and e-mails to the company on Wednesday weren’t immediately returned.
It’s just a few days over a year since the Oklahoma City-based company announced it was opening a store the local store at Hermitage Towne Square. At that time the company said it expected to open the store in early 2022.
No details have surfaced on what caused the delay. But given that the COVID-19 pandemic created major headaches for contractors everywhere on everything from supplies to a lack of workers, it wouldn’t be surprising if that was the culprit.
Hobby Lobby replaces the former Michael’s craft store at the 3380 E. State St. location.
Prior to Michael’s, the building was a Pat Catan’s craft store. Michael’s bought the Pat Catan’s chain and closed several stores in 2019. The Hermitage location was converted into a short-lived Michael’s store which closed in January 2021.
Founded in 1972, Hobby Lobby is an arts and craft retailer with 956 retail stores in 47 states. It also sells furniture accent pieces such as tables and chairs along with framing products. There are a long list of other items including fabrics, floral and wedding supplies and cards.
Universal store hours for the company listed on its website are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Hobby Lobby’s devout Christian ownership closes all stores on Sundays.
Separately, just several blocks up the street it looks like Hermitage is getting a new credit union.
Clarion Federal Credit Union was issued demolition permits by the city to rip down two homes on East State Street across from Diehl Chevrolet, Gulla said. The Clarion, Pa.,-based financial services provider has not yet filed a construction plan.
A message left at the credit union’s main office wasn’t immediately returned Wednesday afternoon. Demolition work of the houses was well underway Wednesday morning.
The houses are on two separate lots which would require the company to submit a consolidation plan with the city if it wanted to build.
“We can work with them on that,’’ Gulla said.
