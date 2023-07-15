SHENANGO TOWNSHIP – Scores of motorcyclists were leaders of a pack on Saturday who drove their wheels through Park Inn by Radisson.
Members of Leathernecks Nation MC, a national motorcycle club comprised of Marine Corps veterans, drove through the hallways of the Shenango Township hotel as a promotion for the hotel.
Well over 300 of the Leathernecks attended its annual gathering over the extended weekend at Shenango Valley hotels, including the Park Inn. A couple hundred of the Leatherneck’s friends and loved ones also partook in the gathering.
Kushagra Mittal, owner of the Radisson, hopes this will establish a world record for largest motorcycle ride inside a hotel. A count was still being tallied Sunday afternoon; hotel staff said it easily topped 100.
“This will bring more attention to the Shenango Valley for groups like this,’’ said Kushagra Mittal, owner of the Radisson who came up with the promotion. “Events like this need to be highlighted.’’
A route was created where motorcyclists roared in through the hotel’s southside doors, drive through a hallway past the nightclub, then through the main lobby and out the front doors.
The roar of the motorcycle could be heard throughout the hotel. Leatherneck members include Navy corpsmen who served in the Fleet Marine Force that provides emergency first aid to wounded Marines.
A man saying he was vice president of the group and who would only give his “road name’’ as Otter, said participating in the ride was strictly voluntary for members.
Otter said he served in the Marines from 1999 to 2007 and was wounded twice while serving in Iraq as a sergeant. He said he lost his hearing in his right ear when on two separate occasions improvised explosive devices, better known as IEDs, exploded beneath his Humvee.
“Our group tries to support veterans and veterans causes,’’ he said. “Some veterans need help in navigating the Veterans Administration’s system.’’
