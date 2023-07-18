The local forecast for Wednesday is moderate.
That’s not the weather — it’s the air quality forecast.
Roaring fires in separate areas of Canada at times has socked U.S. and local air with heavy smoke.
On Monday, the state Department of Environmental Protection issued a statewide “Code Orange,’’ alert. That means the air quality was unhealthy for sensitive groups such as children, the elderly and those with existing health issues.
“I couldn’t smell the smoke on Monday,’’ said Bob Larson, a meteorologist based at AccuWeather’s State College headquarters. “But some of my friends said they could.’’
An area’s topography can play a role in air quality. Low-lying areas surrounded by hills or mountains makes it harder for the bad air to get flushed out, Larson said.
One example is the Shenango Valley.
A western section of Shenango Township sits 823 feet above sea level, according to a U.S. Geological Survey topography map. But just couple miles away to the east it rises to 1,180 feet. Then moving further east to Springfield Township the land rises to 1,384 feet – 561 feet higher than the original starting point.
By no means is that an enormous height difference. But it can be a factor.
“If you get a temperature inversion where the air is warmer higher up, that air can get trapped in a valley,’’ Larson said.
What’s bedeviling to meteorologists in forecasting air quality are the locations, size and weather conditions at the Canadian fires.
In previous years, smoke from Canadian wildfires came here from the country’s western edge. But this round of pollution is coming from fires in Ontario and Quebec in eastern Canada – which are much closer, Larson noted.
“Then you might have winds fanning the fires and then you’ll get a localized shower there that slows them,’’ he said. “Knowing what the point of origin is like is almost unpredictable.’’
And the ever-changing direction of the jet stream that steers the smoke compounds creating a good forecast, Larson said.
All predictions are calling for the fires to continue burning through the rest of the summer and probably into early fall.
“This is going to be an on-again, off-gain problem,’’ he said of the smoke.
