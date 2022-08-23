HERMITAGE – Gene Rakoci is hoping the new Inflation Reduction Act sheds some light on reducing his electric bill.
“I have an all-electric house,’’ Rakoci, a retired Hermitage resident said. “I need a break on my electric bill.’’
Living in a 2,750-square-foot home, he’s among the first local residents to take advantage of the Residential Clean Energy Credit that was tucked inside the Biden administration’s massive measure signed into law last week.
A Marine wounded in the Vietnam War, Rakoci, 77, said his monthly electric bill from Penn Power is $418 – which is on the utility’s budget plan. He’s taking the plunge by going completely offgrid with solar power.
Contractors began work on his solar system on Monday and is expected to be completed by Wednesday.
In adding up all of the costs Rakoci said the price tag comes in at roughly $90,000. A princely sum, he acknowledged.
But under the new law a property owner installing a solar system can get a 30 percent tax credit.
What that means is the credit lowers his federal taxes. In Rakoci’s case by spending $90,000 on a system he can subtract 30 percent of that, or $27,000, from his federal taxes.
To make it easier to understand further, and in no way represents his true tax situation, if he owed $26,800 in taxes before the credit, it brings his federal tax bill down to zero. He can’t get a tax refund for the remaining $200. But he can carry that forward into another tax year.
“I just want to eliminate my electric bill,’’ Rakoci said.
He added the solar company he’s buying the system from has offered him a deal to pay off the debt well under his current electric bill which includes an interest rate of less than 1 percent.
There’s another factor at work. Penn Power’s electric rates jumped up from 7.082 cents per kilowatt hour to 8.694 kilowatt – a 22.7 percent hike for its residential customers, according to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission’s website.
A kilowatt hour measures how much energy is used per hour.
Penn Power isn’t alone. Penelec’s rates jumped from 7.082 cents to 8.694 cents per kWh as well, a 35.4 percent hike.
PPL, meanwhile, went up 38.941 cents, to 12.366 cents per kWh, an increase of 38.3 percent.
And West Penn Power increased from 5.667 cents to 8.198 cents per kWh, a 44.6 percent hike.
“When I built this house in 1997 I planned on it eventually having solar power,’’ Rakoci said. “I didn’t think it would take this long for the technology to get there.’’
