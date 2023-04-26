MERCER – District Judge Mary A. Odem on Wednesday held over to Common Pleas Court a criminal homicide charge against a Hermitage man in the March 21 shooting death of 24-year-old Charles Carr.
Zechariah Aheven Sewell, 27, of 1510 Parke Drive, Apartment 2B, faces a count of criminal homicide. His next court date in Mercer County Court of Common Pleas is June 27 in front of Judge D. Neil McEwen.
A Hermitage police patrolman and detective testified at Sewell’s preliminary hearing Wednesday.
Roy Timmons, of Farrell, a friend of Charles Carr, also testified.
Timmons testified that he was hanging out with friends in Carr’s house in the 2000 block of Shadyside Drive on the corner of South Buhl Farm Drive, when Sewell arrived. He said Carr and Sewell went outside to talk a couple times. The last time they went out to talk, Timmons went with them.
Timmons said while the pair were yelling and Carr was shoving Sewell, he was trying to break up the fight. He did not say why the pair were fighting. Timmons testified that Carr asked Sewell to leave and that he could have easily left.
On cross-examination by the defense, Attorney Stanley T. Booker asked whether Sewell begged Carr to leave him alone. Timmons said that was not true. The defense also contended that Sewell had a bruise on his neck and a cut on his arm from the fight with Carr.
Timmons testified that Sewell pulled out a gun and shot Carr. After that, Sewell ran to his car, a red Ford Fusion, and drove away.
Carr later died in the hospital from a gunshot wound to the chest.
NOTE: All suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated guilty in court.
