HERMITAGE – Homicide suspect Zechariah Aheven Sewell surrendered to Hermitage police just after 3 p.m. Thursday.
Sewell, 27, Hermitage, was arraigned by District Justice Mary Odem and placed in Mercer County Jail on $1 million bond.
Police had been looking for Sewell after they issued an arrest warrant for criminal homicide in the shooting death of 24-year-old Charles Carr, also of Hermitage.
Police were dispatched at 2:35 a.m. Tuesday to a home in the 2000 block of Shadyside Drive, just off North Buhl Farm Drive, for a report of shots fired.
Patrolmen found Carr with multiple gunshots and provided medical care until emergency service arrived and transported Carr to Sharon Regional Health System.
Carr was pronounced dead in the emergency room, and his death was ruled as homicide from a gunshot wound to the chest.
Witnesses said Carr and Sewell got into a fight outside a home and that Sewell produced a firearm from his waistband and shot Carr multiple times, police said in a criminal complaint.
Hermitage police Chief Adam Piccarillo said he is proud of the persistent efforts of officers and criminal investigators to see that Sewell was taken into custody promptly and safely.
Hermitage police were assisted by Sharon and Farrell police departments, and the Mercer County District Attorney’s Office.
“I am confident that family and friends of the victim are likewise grateful,” Piccarillo said. “Our thoughts and prayers remain with them in their time of mourning.”
EDITOR’S NOTE: Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
