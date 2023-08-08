SHARON – Hope Center for Arts and Technology is presenting a Fine Art show featuring artists from around the country and a solo exhibition from artist-in-residence Liz Beach.
The artwork will be on display for the opening reception from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Sept. 21 in the loft and main galleries of HopeCAT, 115 Anson Way in Sharon. The artwork in the loft will feature work from established professionals.
“It’s an opportunity for this community to see and experience the artwork of artists they may not be able to connect with,” said Lorie Hines, executive director of HopeCAT.
Artists featured include Josh Graupera, Sam Joslin, Tom Doyle, Baylee Schmitt, Jeff Greenham, Jamie Lester and Paul Linhares.
“It lets people around here see something they wouldn’t otherwise, but it also is really great for the kids to see, if they’re really interested in art, that they can do it. They can become an artist or a professor or whatever they want,” said Francesca Baldarelli, teaching artist.
Jamie Lester, a sculptor whose work is featured in the loft gallery, will be playing live music.
“It’s such a variety of different artists that if you are a fan of art, you’re getting a sample of all sorts of different art,” said Ashley Vaughan, teaching artist.
The different forms are ceramic, printmaking, metals, fiber art and paintings.
“We really tried to make it well-rounded with a variety,” Baldarelli said.
In the main gallery, artist-in-residence Beach is featured.
Beach has been with HopeCAT for almost a year.
“We provide a place for artists to develop or practice or focus on their skill while they give back to HopeCAT,” Hines said. “Artists really have an opportunity to contribute to the people of this community or perhaps they move on or perhaps they stay with us, like Ashley.”
Vaughn’s art was featured in the same show last year as the artist-in-residence, and she stayed on to be hired full time with HopeCAT.
“They are understanding at an up close and personal level what art does for people, and people outside of HopeCAT would not have an opportunity to experience,” Hines said. “That’s such a great investment for us at HopeCAT to teach other adults that are going to influence others.”
Beach, 23, is originally from Franklin, Pa. She graduated from Rocky Grove High School in 2018 and received a bachelor in fine arts from Edinboro University in 2022 with minors in printmaking and cinema.
During the summer last year, she discovered HopeCAT and applied for the residence artist position.
Beach said she has had an amazing experience at HopeCAT.
“I’m just really glad I was able to be a part of it for a year,” Beach said. “I do a lot of projects and help youth on projects and help them find their voices.”
Beach’s displayed artwork covers a theme titled “Form, Function, Human.” It is a body of work including screen printing, relief printing, transfer printing and mixed media.
“My show basically focuses on the human senses,” Beach said. “Like stuff we don’t think about every day like sight, smell, sound and taste.”
It shows how like we take care of our homes, how we take care of our own bodies, Beach said.
“How humans work and function – our form as a human,” Beach said. “I really hope a lot of people see that when they arrive at my show.”
Beach’s HopeCAT residency ends in August. She has applied to residencies around Cleveland and is hoping to get into one of those. She has also applied to be a print specialist.
“You have to reach out for the things you get, but I go with the flow,” Beach said. “Everything happens for a reason.”
