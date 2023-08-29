SHARON – Enrollment is open for Hope Center for Arts and Technology’s Youth Arts program, which ignites creativity and fosters artistic growth in students from grades five to 12.
The enrichment program kicks off Sept. 11, providing an opportunity for young minds to explore their artistic potential and gain confidence through mentorship.
HopeCAT staff believes that every student possesses a unique spark of creativity waiting to be ignited.
The Youth Arts program provides a nurturing environment where imagination knows no bounds. By offering studios in ceramics, painting and drawing, and printmaking, they encourage participants to experiment, learn and evolve across various artistic mediums.
The program is free, ensuring that economic considerations never limit the pursuit of creativity. Students from any surrounding school district are invited to join at the state-of-the-art school at 115 Anson Way, Sharon.
Parents can access the enrollment form at www.HopeCAT.org. The team is available to answer questions at 724-308-5135.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.