SHARON – Tom Roberts has been the driving force behind the Hope Center for Art and Technology in Sharon since its inception eight and a half years ago.
He is responsible for the creation of several programs for youth and adults, from ceramics to design to medical programs including first responders and EMTs. He graduated the latest class in June.
But he handed the helm over July 1 to Lorie Hines.
“We’ve been searching for the best candidate that could lead us into the next phase from startup to phase 2 of the operation,” Roberts, the former executive director, said. “We have a great staff, our financials are healthy and we figured that was the best time to go out and find somebody that has the drive and the skill set to take a very healthy organization and grow it even more.”
Roberts won’t be going far.
“I’m at a phase in my career where I would like to do more project-based work and share what I’ve learned over my 25- to 30-year career with other for-profit and nonprofits,” Roberts said.
“And I’ve been involved with Penn State with the Shenango Launch Box and I’m opening up my own consulting firm, Rhys & Associates, to consult with for-profits and nonprofits.”
Penn State will be renting property on the second floor of HopeCAT from the organization for the LaunchBox initiative, which is a business incubation educational program focused on new business start-ups and ongoing development. Roberts will serve as a project coordinator to help stand up the LaunchBox.
Amy Atkinson, board chairperson, said working with Roberts has been great.
“We’ve had a lot of ups, a lot of downs, and have built a great organization,” Atkinson said. “Tom gave us a good runway to find an executive director to take what he’s built to the next level. I know that Lorie is the right person to do so.”
Atkinson said Hines has the main qualities the board was looking for, which are empathy and an entrepreneurial spirit.
“Lorie came through with a unanimous decision,” Atkinson said. “She has that empathy characteristic that is so important in that work. And the entrepreneurial spirit which is “creativity fuels enterprise” that’s part of our belief at HopeCAT.
Hines comes from a history of non-profit leadership from large international organizations to up close and local organizations. Most recently, she was chief operating officer for an organization in Stark County, Ohio, that serves individuals with disabilities.
“I stand in awe of this board, and what this staff and Tom have done here. It’s pretty extraordinary,” Hines said. “The other thing that brings me here is the mission of the organization, which is giving people a hand up so they can choose to make a better life for themselves.”
Hines’ expertise lies in growing an organization. The last organization she was with went from serving 15 people with a very small staff to serving 500 people with a staff of 120 in three years.
What’s next for HopeCAT?
Growth, Hines said, which is in her wheelhouse.
“This organization has been instrumental in the community in helping to create workforce initiatives and we can do more,” Hines said. “We figure out a way in terms of employment needs and labor needs, then we figure out how to get that done.”
For the youth arts program, Hines said they need to make sure that the barriers are removed so that students that would benefit from our program can come to HopeCAT.
“We know that kids from the school systems need to come in and experience the beauty of the building, and experience the connectivity that the staff and that desperately needed light that HopeCAT offers.”
Hines was content where she was at in her career but was impressed by HopeCAT. She has been working with Roberts over the past three weeks getting acclimated to the position.
“It truly was this place, these people, this community,” Hines said. “That’s been the great thing I’ve learned over the last couple weeks is how involved and engaged and how hard working the leadership of this community is and they really just want to make a great place for the people.”
And the mission of the organization impressed her, which takes people and lifts them up to their full potential.
“I feel like my life is similar to that someone met me in a low spot and said, ‘Hey you can. You should partake in more,’ and so now it’s my obligation to continue to give back,” Hines said. “And I’m just really fortunate that I can do it through HopeCAT.”
Roberts said he is very excited for the next phase for HopeCAT, for himself personally, and for the community.
“These are truly public-private partnerships,” he said. “It’s truly everybody pulling together – our elected officials, our city leadership, our economic development folks, our board of directors, staff, and all the students we serve. That’s what makes the secret sauce.”
Follow Melissa Klaric on twitter @HeraldKlaric or email her at mklaric@sharonherald.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.