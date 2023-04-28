FARRELL — A little bit of support can go a long way when it comes to tackling the challenges of breastfeeding.
“It can be a very isolating activity,” said Dr. Rosalie Wagner, a pediatrician with UPMC Horizon.
Wagner and Lynn McGahan, a lactation consultant and childbirth educator with UPMC Horizon, recently shared details about a breastfeeding support group that meets at the Farrell hospital.
“We’re struggling to get the word out,” Wagner said.
The group did not meet during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic; they resumed in-person sessions this March.
They meet the first Wednesday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon in the conference room in the cafeteria at the hospital, 2200 Memorial Drive, Farrell.
Walk-ins are welcome, and fathers and siblings can join mother and baby at the support group to learn about how they can help.
The meeting format is casual with no set agenda, giving attendees a chance to ask questions, share concerns or simply listen.
The ladies’ main goal is to let women know they are not alone in their breastfeeding journey, especially when they’re discharged from the hospital and have to figure out a new routine at home.
Mothers who have had success with breastfeeding and/or pumping are also welcome, and the hospital is considering a mentor program for those individuals to help families with feeding, Wagner said.
There are a lot of topics and scenarios to cover, like benefits of breast milk, pumping at work, breastfeeding in public and how to handle issues like mastitis, McGahan said.
“You will not be judged… and it is a safe place,” she said of the group.
She and Wagner hope that group attendees are assured that they are doing what’s best for them and their children; that can include pumping, supplementing with formula or using only formula.
“We’ll support a woman’s choice no matter what it is. It is not just one right way,” Wagner said.
There have been a lot of improvements in recent years with things like the quality of electric breast pumps, available resources and breastfeeding in public laws, but there is still a ways to go, the two women said.
Pumping at the workplace needs more attention, as most employers are required by law to provide a clean and private space for pumping that is not a restroom, McGahan said.
The community in general can support these families by learning more about breastfeeding, as there are misconceptions and misinformation floating around.
Breast milk is a living organism with ever-changing antibodies that the mother passes on to the baby, among other benefits for both mother and child.
“And we’ve also taken that journey ourselves,” Wagner said of herself and McGahan.
FOR MORE information, please call: 724-983-2962.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.