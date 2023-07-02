HERMITAGE — Under the watchful eyes of adults, children ran across sloped safety mats, jumped onto cushions or somersaulted down ramps.
While some children cautiously navigated the courses through the guidance of the instructors, others eagerly leapt, crawled or jumped through and quickly hurried to the back of lines, ready for their next turn.
“I think it’s really fun,” said Luca Washington, 5, of Hermitage. “The jumping is my favorite part.”
The obstacle courses Wednesday afternoon at the Buhl Park casino, provided by Elite Ninja Academy, were just one of the stations giving children a chance to stay active during the ongoing Buhl Park Summer Camp.
This year’s camp, a six-week program for children entering kindergarten to those entering sixth grade, is a collaboration between Buhl Park and the city of Hermitage, which previously operated their own respective summer camps.
Hermitage Director of Recreation and Community Events Jessica Gotch previously said she wanted the city’s summer camp this year to emphasize outdoor activities that were physical and educational.
Hermitage officials eventually reached out to Buhl Park about collaborating, allowing the city to bring its resources to the park’s summer program — such as activities and guests who were received positively at past city summer camps.
City officials were also able to offer a discount to Hermitage and Wheatland residents that signed on for the full six weeks, since Wheatland is set to merge with Hermitage at the beginning of next year.
Buhl Park Director of Environmental Education Katie Nowland said there were about 300 children participating in this year’s summer camp.
“We have a lot of Hermitage kids, but there’s kids coming from as far away as Greenville or New Castle,” Nowland said.
Those students were divided into about nine groups, who then alternated at different stations throughout the park, Nowland said.
Since the camp offers a variety of STEAM and outdoor activities, some of the other participating groups included Carried Away Outfitters, who brought paddle boats for the children to use, and the Hope Center for Arts and Technology, or HopeCAT, which let the students make their own T-shirts.
There was also a visit from representatives of the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, teaching the children about some of the park’s wildlife, Nowland said.
In the case of Elite Ninja Academy’s obstacle courses, the children were able to get out from under the sun while still getting some exercise in a way the children seemed to enjoy.
“This has been my favorite thing so far,” said Landon Montgomery, 5, of Hermitage.
Aside from the collaboration with the Buhl Park Summer Camp, the city’s sports-oriented summer recreation program is being held as usual this year.
For information on summer recreation program’s activities, such as boys basketball and cross country, visit the city’s website at hermitage.net and click the “Register Now” tab.
