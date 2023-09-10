SHARON — The Sharon Recreation Commission’s annual Children’s Carnival drew hundreds of visitors Saturday evening at Wengler Field.
Featuring a variety of attractions, from a petting zoo and face painting to hotdogs and some equipment from the Sharon Fire Department, the Children’s Carnival drew more than 500 people this year, Sharon Recreation Commission Treasurer Mike Kotyk said.
Multiple sponsors by local businesses and individual donations helped make the event possible, Kotyk said.
“The businesses that we went to about this — they were very supportive,” he said.
Among the many volunteers for the event were students from the Sharon City School District, including members of the Sharon girls softball and tennis teams, while the Sharon Tiger Techs robotic team put on a demonstration for visitors.
Mya Bundrant, a Sharon softball player, said the experience was an “exciting” one for her and her fellow students, while Kotyk added he was glad to see younger community members being involved in the event.
“The kids and their parents are having a great time, and the students are having fun running the games and helping out,” Bundrant said.
Brian Kepple, president of the Sharon Recreation Commission, said similar carnivals were held in Sharon since the 1970s.
This latest event marked the sixth year of the carnival’s modern incarnation, with previous carnivals held at the Sharon High School’s football stadium.
Although the festival could not be held in the stadium this year, Kotyk said school district officials were still supportive of the event in allowing the carnival to use Wengler Field.
Bundrant added that the change in scenery may have helped draw more families this year, and Kotyk said commission officials could look at rotating the carnival through different locations in the future.
“It seemed like we had a lot of families that walked over to the carnival from their homes,” Bundrant said.
