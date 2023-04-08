The first Operation: Easter Cheer was a success thanks to participants who pitched in to provide folks with a hot meal on Friday morning.
“We have a lot of people with good hearts in the community,” said Sherris Moreira, owner of The Small Town Storyteller writing and marketing company, and the director of downtown development for the city of Sharon.
Piggybacking off a similar event over the Christmas season, Moreira spread the word looking for volunteers, sponsors, restaurants and local residents, capping the meal registration for residents at 300.
In partnership with the Community Foundation of Western Pennsylvania and Eastern Ohio and marketing partner Shenango Valley Take Out, The Small Town Storyteller helped raise sponsorship money to cover some of the costs.
Five restaurants — American Legion Post 299, Haitian Sensation, the Elks Club and Quaker Steak and Lube, all in Sharon, and Smoky Martins BBQ in Hermitage — prepared meals.
The Lube and Smoky Martins provided an additional 100 meals for first responders.
The restaurants gave discounts, and the American Legion donated meals, going “all out” with fresh ingredients.
“They always do a little extra,” said Moreira, who coordinated the Legion site and helped deliver some meals.
Volunteers packed up the meals and dropped them off all over the Shenango Valley to the elderly, first responders and other community members.
“They deserve to have a wonderful holiday meal,” she said.
The recipients were very grateful for the meals, some of which included cards and placemats decorated by local families, students and scouts, or special treats like cookies decorated by Kristine Altenor, who runs Haitian Sensation with her husband, Joseph.
“And it’s not just about the food,” she said.
The COVID-19 pandemic really put a spotlight on how people need that human connection, and Moreira said she was humbled to be part of it.
Plans are in the works to provide meals to the community at Christmastime again.
Operation: Easter Cheer sponsors were Alice Mattocks, Steve Jubilerer, Banjak Heating and Cooling, Inc., OhanaLink Technologies, Maison de Savon, Downtown Sharon Farmers Market, Mercer County Commissioner Timothy M. McGonigle, Mark and Bergen Giordani, Kathy Lima, Tracy Bornick, the Carl and Leah Sizer family, the Mario and Seeme Moreira family, and several anonymous donors.
