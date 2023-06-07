A westbound lane of Interstate 80 in East Lackawannock Township, Mercer County will be closed next week as crews conduct patching operations to repair deteriorated pavement.
The work will be completed near the Interstate 79 interchange beginning on Monday, June 12 through Thursday, June 15, weather permitting. The right westbound travel lane will be closed, but the left passing lane will remain open to traffic.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com, available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
