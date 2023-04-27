BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP — The first-ever prom for Addison Health Care residents was a big hit for some of the attendees.
“Even when they were putting the makeup on, some of them said, ‘I feel so beautiful,” said Ashley Scott, an organizer of the event, held Thursday afternoon at Tiffany’s Banquet Center in Brookfield.
The prom included 24 residents of Masury-based Addison Health Care Center’s intermediate care facility for adults with intellectual and physical disabilities, along with the staff, families, guardians and other support people.
Scott said the attendees were “excited” for the event, which gave the residents an opportunity to wear prom gowns and suits for an afternoon of glitz.
While this was the first time Addison held its prom, Scott said it won’t be the last.
“Absolutely,” she said. “As long as I’m here.”
