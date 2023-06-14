HERMITAGE — As the different groups of skaters raced around the Olympic Fun Center’s roller rink, each heat was over in a little under a minute.
Although over quickly, those fast-paced races reflected in-line skater Laterrica Hammond’s favorite aspect of competitive skating — the speed.
“I love the speed,” said Hammond, 13, of Leesburg, Fla., and a member of the team Central Florida Speed. “My best speed for one lap is 10 seconds, but today I got 12.397.”
Hammond was one of the hundreds of skaters gathered inside the Olympic Fun Center Wednesday afternoon, the first day of the American Roller Sports Speed Skating Championships.
This year marked the first time the championships were held in Hermitage, and American Roller Sports Executive Director James McMahon said thousands of people between competitors, parents, coaches and spectators would pass through the center by the time the championships end on Sunday.
After the speed skating championships, the artistic roller skating championships will be held at the center from June 26 through July 1.
McMahon credited Olympic Fun Center owners Joe and Dawn Smith with their support and preparing the center, as well as Hermitage city officials and Peggy Mazyck, executive director of the tourism agency VisitMercerCountyPA, with helping to make the event possible.
“They’ve been great to work with,” McMahon said.
After each heat, coaches and skaters would talk or grab a bite to eat, with competitors often walking throughout the center with their skates still on.
Hammond’s coach, Jerry Peterson, said he has been coaching skaters for about 50 years, and has seen some of the benefits it can bring to young children that get involved.
“Self-esteem is probably the biggest thing. I’ve seen it really improve kids’ self-esteem,” Peterson said.
Aside from the sport’s speed, Hammond added that she appreciated how much her team’s members support each other.
Both Hammond and Peterson also said they enjoyed visiting the Hermitage area, particularly how many restaurants and other businesses are nearby while maintaining some space in-between.
Another coach, Mike Godin, represented Team New England from Massachusetts.
Although Team New England had about 40 members, Godin said it is often difficult introducing new youths to the sport since speed skating has to compete with modern trends, such as video games, and other sports such as soccer or football.
That’s why hosting championships in different venues, from places like Paris, France, to new venues like the Olympic Fun Center in Hermitage, help spread awareness of speed skating.
“It helps give the sport more visibility,” Godin said.
Like other sports, Godin said speed skating takes a lot of training, from perfecting one’s technique to weight management, along with at least a few years to see major improvements for skaters.
However, those who do get involved with speed skating often find themselves addicted to the speed and adrenaline that comes with the sport, said skater Jacob Anderson of Piedmont Speed from Greensboro, N.C.
“When you’re out there, you can get up to 30 or 40 miles per hour,” Anderson said. “It’s like nothing else. Even when I’m waiting for the next event, I just want to get back out there.”
One of Team New England’s skaters was Sadhana Ganesan, who was accompanied by her father Ganesan Pitchaya, of South Windsor, Conn.
Now 14, Sadhana said she has been involved with skating since she was about 4½ years old, and has competed in other tournaments across the U.S. and in Europe.
“It’s something that I’ve always loved doing,”
Some of her accomplishments include being a 2019 USA National Champion and being selected for the US Olympic skating team’s future star skate program, as well as setting a world record for skating more than 2,000 kilometers over five days.
“They would take breaks, like at midnight, but otherwise the skates were on all day,” Pitchaya said.
While Sadhana said she enjoyed the speed and competition, she also enjoyed the camaraderie among her teammates and how much the team formed a “skating family.”
Sadhana and her father also said they enjoyed having a chance to see Hermitage for the first time through their participation in the championships.
“It’s a very beautiful city,” Sadhana said.
Like David L. Dye on Facebook or email him at .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.