SHARPSVILLE — A series of projects will be coming to Sharpsville later this year.
At their monthly meeting last week, Sharpsville borough council voted to award a seal coat contract to Martuccio Asphalt and Paving in the amount of $40,000, according to the meeting agenda.
The project will include seal coating various streets and alleys in the borough’s neighborhoods from 7th Street through 15th Street.
Sharpsville Borough Manager Ken Robertson said the project will focus on certain stretches that are in need of repair, depending on age and use.
Although some roads may be repaired every 10 years or so, other roads are repaired more often if they experience more frequent and heavier traffic.
The seal coating project is expected to be completed before mid-September, Robertson said.
“We’re trying to keep ahead of the schedule and potential problems,” he said.
At the same meeting, borough council approved a project to improve Milliken Avenue Park, which will include sealing the trail and parking lot, as well as re-lining in the amount of $2,400, the agenda states.
The Milliken Avenue Park, which includes a trail, playground equipment and exercise equipment, was originally installed several years ago.
It was made possible through a state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources grant that was secured by borough officials and the Sharpsville school board, Robertson said.
The park is on property next to the Sharpsville Area School District’s football field and baseball field, which the borough leases from the school district. Robertson said borough officials would inform the district when the sealing contractor will be in the area.
Since the council members approved the project, Robertson said a contractor can be found and assigned without advertising so long as the bid falls within $2,400.
The project is expected to be completed within the next month, and will be paid for by the borough’s maintenance funds.
Like David L. Dye on Facebook or email him at .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.