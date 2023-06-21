SHARPSVILLE — Years of work and a combination of local and state dollars have paid off, and local children can enjoy new equipment at the 13th Street playground.
Although located along Pierce Avenue near 14th Street, the playground is named for the school building once located in the area.
The structure has long since been demolished, but its playground remains to be a popular spot for families from the surrounding neighborhood, Sharpsville Borough Manager Ken Robertson said.
That use will continue thanks to a series of improvements, including new equipment, a sidewalk and two handicapped parking spaces recently installed.
A multi-purpose field, used for T-ball, baseball, soccer and other sports, was also improved.
Further additions, such as new swings and pavilions, will be installed depending on the availability of borough work crews.
“That playground’s been around for a long time, and its served many a Sharpsville youth,” Robertson said. “With these improvements through the grant acquisition, it should serve well into the future.”
The total playground improvement project cost about $70,000, with $40,000 provided by a grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. The remaining costs were covered by local funds.
However, this project has been years in the making.
Sharpsville borough council applied for the DCNR grant in April 2019, with the grant awarded later that November.
At the time the grant was awarded, work on the playground was originally expected to take place in 2020.
That timetable was subsequently delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
By late 2021, work was expected to be completed by August 2022, although the project was again delayed due to multiple factors, from ongoing economic effects of the pandemic to supply chain issues.
Part of the grant application required the borough’s work crews handle the playground’s equipment installation and renovations.
So while some aspects of the project have been completed, Robertson said the crews must balance the project with their other duties throughout Sharpsville.
“The guys are doing a good job, and it already looks so much better,” Robertson said.
