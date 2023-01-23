While an overnight snowfall dropped roughly 4 inches on the Shenango and Mahoning valleys overnight Sunday into Monday, regional temperatures remained well above normal for January.
With one week to go in the month, this region has logged an average daily high temperature of almost 8 degrees above normal. The low-temperature deviation has been even greater — a daily average of about 11 degrees higher than normal, according to data provided by the National Weather Service.
The Sunday night-Monday morning snowfall was just enough to leave picturesque winter scenes throughout the area, not quite enough to make driving hazardous.
Tuesday’s forecast called for the higher-than-average temperatures to continue — a high of 33, low of 27, with rain turning to snow Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.