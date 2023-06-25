SHARPSVILLE – It took all of Veronica Harvey’s strength to grasp her arms around her father’s neck.
The task took a little guidance, but her father, Quinn Harvey, was able to gently drop and slide her inside the soap box car.
The 25-year-old Veronica, who hails from Corry, Pa., is a veteran racer.
She instinctively leaned her head forward against the miniature car’s padded front dashboard to avoid jostling her head during the race.
Her volunteer driver climbed in and the race was on.
After crossing the finish line at the 14th Annual Super Kids Soap Box Derby in Sharpsville, Veronica won her heat.
“She loves doing this,’’ Harvey said of his daughter, who is mentally and physically challenged.
The Super Kids program, which stages Soap Box Derby-style races for children 18 years old or younger with mental and physical challenges, holds its national championship at the National Soap Box Derby track in Akron.
In Sharpsville racers glide down Pierce Avenue hill between Sixth and Seventh streets in the borough.
Those over 18 meeting certain criteria, including a weight less than 185 pounds, are allowed to participate in the local race. But they can’t move on to Akron.
Volunteer Pam Dorfi has been the guiding force behind the annual race, but that is coming to an end. This is her last year to head the event.
“This is an emotional day for me,’’ Dorfi said.
Her late father was an avid car racer who built a soap box car in the late 40s. She also has a niece who suffered a stroke when she was just three. Getting into the Super Kids race was a natural.
“It got me hook, line and sinker,’’ Dorfi said.
The Swanson family of Orchard Park, N.Y, a Buffalo suburb, made the trek for their three children to race. Over the years their son Dylan, who is autistic, has placed 1st, 2nd and 4th at the Akron championships.
Dylan credits his success to two simple strategies. One is laying horizontal inside the car to cut down wind drag. And the other is more internal.
“I drink a lot of water before the race so it makes me heavier so I go down the hill faster,’’ he said.
While enjoyable, this adventure takes a heavy physical toll on Veronica. Her father said she struggles to get through the races.
“It takes a lot out of her,’’ Quinn Harvey said. “She’ll sleep the next two days.’’
