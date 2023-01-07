SHARON – While trying to relax Friday in his living room, Father Steve Repa’s lost stare revealed he was in a dark place.
“Ukrainians don’t have antiques,’’ Repa said through his walrus-style mustache.
As pastor of St. John’s Ukranian Orthodox Church in Sharon, he explained that Ukraine has continually been invaded and ransacked by foreign armies over the centuries.
When valuable family and national heirlooms weren’t looted by marauding soldiers they often were destroyed. In the 20th century, it was the Soviet Union and its occupation followed by the German invasion in World War II.
And now it’s facing a Russian invasion.
“I have an elderly cousin still in Ukraine who saw the German invasion,’’ he said. “She said it’s worse now than when the Germans invaded.’’
As the Ukrainian Orthodox Church’s faithful prepares to celebrate Christmas today, it’s happening again during Russia’s ongoing brutal war against the eastern European nation. Repa was born in the U.S. but both of his parents immigrated from Ukraine.
A number of Orthodox faiths use the Julian calendar rather than the Gregorian calendar observed by most Western nations. There is a 13-day difference between the two calendars, which results in a Jan. 7 Christmas date for churches like St. John’s.
With Friday being Orthodox Christmas Eve, he was tasked with creating a sermon on the joy of Christ’s birth.
There is rejoicing in the birth of Jesus, he said, even in times of bloodthirsty war.
“I want people to understand that the birth of Jesus and his resurrection is helping us even now,’’ he said. “He helps us carry our burdens.’’
None of the church’s 30 or so family members were born in Ukraine, Repa said. But many have close relatives living in the ravaged nation.
The church held its traditional Christmas Eve meal in St. John’s social hall before the evening service. The meal was a combination potluck with some foods prepared in the social hall’s kitchen. Traditional ethnic foods like butter beans, nut roll and fish were part of the menu.
Church member Dawn Dominic of Hubbard attended the meal with 50 other church members and guests.
“Ukrainians are strong,’’ Dominic said of the far-off fight. “We won’t give up.’’
Lori Demiduk, another church member, was dressed in traditional Ukraine clothing that featured a bright blue and yellow blouse – the same colors as the Ukraine flag.
“I ordered it from Ukraine,’’ Demiduk she said. “I wear it more frequently now.’’
Before the meal was served Repa led the gathering in prayer.
But he also said the event was more than just food.
“It helps us understand our identity,’’ Repa said. “This helps us bring back our life.’’
