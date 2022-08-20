SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP – With summer vacation ending this week, Grove City Premium Outlets was a go-to last Friday for back-to-school shoppers.
Students of all ages, just days away from returning to school, could be found everywhere on Friday with parents and chums.
King Wallace brought his extended family to the outlets from their Beaver Falls homes for back-to-school shopping. It's become a tradition, he said.
“We try to make it a habit every year to come here at this time,’’ Wallace said.
When Wallace and other school shoppers arrived at the outlet mall, they found some new storefronts, with more to come.
A new Starbucks store is among the new things brewing at the outlet mall.
New stores have or are in the process of settling in the Springfield Township factory outlets. An Aug. 29 opening is expected, said Kade Swartz, manager of the franchise store.
The previous Starbucks at the outlets closed, but the new one will be in the same location.
One store that recently opened, 3-2-Go, is breaking new ground in the retail world: There are no employees in the store.
The convenience store operates as a self-pay shop that sells items such as snack foods, aspirin and hair brushes.
“We found travelers like to stop here to pick up things for the road,’’ said Michele Czerwinski, the outlet mall’s director of marketing and business.
Customers buy items at a kiosk, where they have .
There is a security system where everyone entering is viewed on camera. There are employees available off-site for customers to talk with if they have a question or problem.
Coming soon is Forever 21, a fashion retailer.
Another fashion store will be arriving even sooner. Versona is set to open on Wednesday, said Stephanie Kitzmiller, store manager. The store sells women's apparel, jewelry, shoes and accessories.
“We’re looking to hire an assistant manager and associates so people should check in with us,’’ Kitzmiller said.
The locally owned Thyme In Your Kitchen, which has a Sharon store, is another recent addition to the mall, along with Leana's Books & More, which has a Shenango Valley Mall store in Hermitage.
Torrid also has opened at the outlets. The store offers women sizes 10 to 30 deals on a variety of items that includes clothes, lingerie and swimwear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.