GROVE CITY — An incumbent and a newcomer are vying for a spot on Grove City Council to represent Ward 2 in the borough.
Amy L. Gallagher, director of the Grove City Community Library, is facing Jared Hoffman, one of the second assistant chiefs for the Grove City Volunteer Fire Department for a Republican nomination to a four-year term.
There is no one on the Democratic ballot.
Ward 2 is located in the southwestern corner of Grove City.
Amy Gallagher
Gallagher was appointed to council in 2013 to fill a vacancy and later elected, and said she has enjoyed serving the community.
She is chair of the finance committee and said it’s important to maintain a balanced budget and avoid raising taxes and fees, though that has been hard to avoid in recent years, she said.
Gallagher, who is director of Grove City Community Library, served on the parks and recreation committee, helping to develop the park, and she wants to be able to continue to be a voice for the residents.
That includes advocating for reliable emergency services in the Grove City area.
Gallagher, mom of four with her husband, the late Justin Gallagher, first visited the library as a patron, then she became good friends with Heather Baker, director of children’s programming.
Gallagher is from Portersville, where she graduated from Portersville Christian School, and she went into business with her mother at a styling salon after high school.
She serves on the Grow Grove City board, which supports downtown.
Living, working and raising a family in Grove City has been a great experience for Gallagher, who appreciates the amenities without a big-city feel.
Jared Hoffman
Hoffman, born and raised in Grove City, lives with his wife Kelsey, their son Adam, six, and their two Dobermans.
Local government has a big impact on people’s day-to-day lives, and he encourages more residents to attend council meetings, where he’s learned a lot.
He’s also learned a lot about public safety through his role as a volunteer firefighter, which he’s done for the past 15 years.
He was recently named second assistant chief of the Grove City Volunteer Fire Department.
He has experience working with budgets through his job at Wabtec, where he is a technical shop support specialist, and he’s been keeping on eye on the landfill issue
