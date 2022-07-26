FINDLEY TOWNSHIP — State police identified three people injured in Monday’s accident that temporarily closed Interstate 79.
Police said the accident took place about 2:14 p.m. Monday, when Luke M. McGee, 37, of Butler, was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado with a trailer camper on the ramp from I-80 East to I-79 South.
Meanwhile, Thomas P. Nestor and Lisa M. Nestor, of Coraopolis, were in a 2003 Toyota RAV4 traveling on I-79 South, according to the crash report.
While traveling on the on-ramp, McGee lost control of the vehicle and trailer, and crossed both southbound lanes of I-79, hitting Thomas’ vehicle and the east-side guard rail.
McGee’s vehicle then hit the pillars of the Mercer-Grove City Road overpass and continued south before coming to a rest in the median. Thomas’ vehicle lost control and rolled over multiple times and eventually came to a rest on the west side of the road, south of the overpass.
McGee sustained what police suspected to be serious injuries and was flown by Stat Medivac to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital. The Nestors sustained similar serious injuries and were flown to Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown hospital.
McGee was not wearing a seat belt, while the Nestors were both wearing seat belts, police said.
For about six hours, the exit ramp from I-80 south onto I-79 and about 3 miles of I-79 south to the Grove City exit was closed.
