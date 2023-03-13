FINDLEY TOWNSHIP — A former Youngstown man awaiting trial for a drug overdose death in Sharon has been accused of assaulting a fellow inmate.
Kahmel R. Washington, 31, was charged March 7 by Mercer County detectives with assault by prisoner on another and two counts of simple assault for the Feb. 26 incident at Mercer County Jail, 55 Thompson Road, Findley Township.
Bond for this latest case was set at $100,000, though he was already being held on $300,000 bond for the September 2021 drug overdose death of Michael Walker, 39, of Sharon.
Walker tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl; the coroner’s report showed that the primary cause of death was from fentanyl.
Washington allegedly sold $100 of cocaine to Walker, according to Herald files.
Detective Anthony Settle reviewed surveillance video recorded at the jail around 7:40 p.m. Feb. 26, according to the criminal complaint.
In one of the housing units, several male inmates gathered on the second floor near a particular cell, seemingly talking to the inmate inside that cell.
When an inmate walked out of a neighboring cell, Washington lunged toward him and punched him in the face several times.
The victim fell to the floor and Washington continued to hit, punch and kick the man.
Another inmate joined Washington in stomping on or kicking the victim; it’s not clear if the other inmate has been charged.
The assault stopped when corrections officers responded.
Washington is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on March 23 with District Judge Daniel W. Davis, Mercer.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.