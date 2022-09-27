SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP – Searing temperatures reaching 2,000 degrees in an early Tuesday morning garage fire were so intense they set a nearby neighbor’s home ablaze.
“The heat along with the wind was enough to do it,’’ said Springfield Township Volunteer Fire Department Chief Daniel Hutchins said. “The house is a total loss.’’
The neighboring house was already ignited, from intense heat coming from the garage, by the time firefighters arrived.
A woman was in the house along Brent Road when the blaze began but got out quickly and wasn’t injured. The Red Cross is providing her with temporary accommodations, he said.
With dazed eyes, Jim Barr and his wife Dana picked through their garage’s ruins Tuesday afternoon while also viewing their neighbor’s destroyed home. Heat from the blaze blistered the vinyl siding on their own house nearby, but the damage wasn’t severe.
Barr agreed the fire’s temperature was extreme. Among the equipment he kept in his two-story garage included a 32-foot aluminum extension ladder.
“I couldn’t even find a puddle of aluminum that was left,’’ he said.
But he felt worse for his wife who stored family keepsakes in the building.
“She had an antique pedal sewing machine in there that’s gone,’’ Barr said.
When arriving at the scene shortly after 1 a.m., Hutchins said, the garage was engulfed in flames. Normally five other local fire departments are called in for a structure fire. But he quickly realized he needed more help.
It took 12 fire departments from three counties to extinguish the blaze. The last crew left at 4:17 a.m. Superior Ambulance also was on hand.
Hutchins was back at the scene Tuesday afternoon to assess the damage. A Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal examined the wreckage, and the cause of the blaze is undetermined, he added.
Barr said he was awaiting a representative from his insurance company to determine the fire's damage cost.
“I never thought a fire could spread that fast,’’ he said.
