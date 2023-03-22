SHARON – Bill Rigby has been interested in the paranormal and unexplained for just a few years, but he already has enough resources and experts to host his first conference.
“This went off like a wild horse,” Rigby said as he sorted through some materials at his Sharon home.
He has been busy organizing the Penn-Ohio Paranormal Conference, which runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Hickory VFW, 5550 E. State St., Hermitage. Admission is $10.
He has guest speakers, food and vendors lined up; attendees will learn about ghosts, Bigfoot, Dog Boy, aliens and more.
“Think of it as campfire stories for the curious,” Jami King said.
He and his wife Jenny, who live in Masury, will be talking about their own Bigfoot research, and they’re very excited to meet others who have had similar experiences.
But more importantly, they explain how to research the unknown responsibly and with an open mind, and they can help people feel confident about exploring topics outside the mainstream, King said.
Rigby sought out more information after coming across an unfamiliar structure while hunting in Indiana County, where he lived at the time.
“It kept coming back to Bigfoot,” he said of his research, adding that he is co-director of the Pennsylvania Bigfoot Project.
There have been many Bigfoot sightings in this region, which researchers like Rigby say is known for paranormal activity.
Pennsylvania has the third highest reports of Bigfoot sightings in the country, and Ohio is fifth, he said.
He launched a venture, called Agents of the Unexplained, for paranormal research investigations, and he will be sharing some of his own stories, including an encounter with the hairy beast.
“I just wanted to hear what they call the Ohio howl,” he said.
Rigby believes he heard it this past fall at Salt Fork State Park in Ohio, a hotbed for Bigfoot sightings, he said.
Some other local stories that Rigby has heard in recent years include: Bigfoot activity off of West Lake Road near the causeway and off state Route 846; and a UFO that several witnesses reported over the State Street bridge in Sharon this past December.
And ghosts are rumored to haunt the old train depot in downtown Sharon, which also once housed the former Eagles organization.
Rigby encourages folks to share their own experiences and findings at the conference, especially since a variety of experts will be in attendance.
Beside the Kings, other guest speakers are Brian and Terrie Seech, Mike Familant, Dan Hageman, James Krug and Ed Kelemen.
The Seeches will be sharing some new information about Dog Boy and the Shenango Valley Dog Man, hybrid creatures that have been spotted in the area.
They’ve uncovered some research that they believe could link Dog Boy to a similar one reported in Erie, Seech said.
The emcee will be Mike Hartman, and they are all quite knowledgeable in their respective subjects, Rigby said.
Visitors can also check out merchandise like jewelry, books, shirts and research tools.
“I’ve got kids’ researcher’s backpacks,” Rigby said, noting that the event is family-friendly.
For more information, visit “Penn-Ohio Paranormal Conference” on Facebook.
