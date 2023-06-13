A Grove City native experiencing the bright lights of Broadway from the stage also knows what it’s like to feel all alone in this world.
“I grew up thinking I could never live my truth,” Andrew “AJ” Wilson said.
During Pride Month, Wilson remembers the ups and downs of life as a gay man.
He’s in a good place now, working as lead puppeteer for “Life of Pi,” which won three Tony Awards on Sunday night for best scenic design, best lighting design and best sound design.
Wilson, who lives in the Washington Heights neighborhood of Manhattan, also teaches at the Broadway Dance Center just west of Times Square.
The theater bug bit him in elementary school, where Slippery Rock University students presented an anti-bullying skit with puppets.
“I remember just being blown away by them,” he said.
Wilson has also been blown away by the support from his hometown but said it hasn’t always been that way.
“I’ve had my nose broken in a hate crime in Grove City,” he said.
He recalled instances when he was beaten for his sexuality while growing up in a conservative town.
Wilson said he suffered by not being true to himself for so long, which caused him to lash out and having a hard time focusing. Adults told him that gay people were condemned to hell, which made him feel unworthy of love from himself and others.
Wilson now understands that the people who attacked him — physically and emotionally — were scared of what they didn’t understand or didn’t want to take the time to understand.
And while he’s always been supported by his family, he did not know of any other gay people growing up — someone who’s been in his shoes.
“It’s a huge part of me,” he said.
Wilson found comfort in performing. He started to explore theater seriously after breaking his arm in ninth grade, rendering him unable to pursue gymnastics at the time.
His first school plays included “The Miracle Worker” and “Charlotte’s Web,” and he was a drum major for the Grove City High School marching band.
He credited former teachers — David and Elizabeth Barron, and Jack Warner — whom he considers mentors. All three of them have traveled to New York City to see Wilson perform in “Life of Pi.”
When the three teachers were in the audience, Wilson offered a shout-out to them.
“The entire audience applauded them,” Wilson said of pointing them out to the crowd.
Wilson moved to New York City a few months after graduating from high school in 2004, initially planning to pursue a chemistry degree.
He moved in with his aunt, the late Eloise Carrigan, and said that first night in Manhattan was one of the best sleeps he’s ever had.
“And the rest is history,” he said.
Two months later, he booked his first show — a national tour of “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers.”
He’s also performed on cruise ships and at the Metropolitan Opera NYC and in movies and commercials, plus “Cats,” “Newsies,” “Miss Saigon,” “Toy Story: The Musical” and more.
Along the way, he’s worked hard on loving himself and being true to himself. He came out in 2004, which was a scary step, but he’s glad he walked through that door.
Since then, gay marriage has been legalized in the United States, and more and more folks are accepting.
“Love is returning to this earth, slowly but surely,” Wilson said.
The same could be said for Wilson, whose first gig after the pandemic was performing at the Met Gala. He also hiked Machu Picchu in Peru in 2022.
Keeping his spirits up right now is “Life of Pi,” which takes the stage eight times a week at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on Broadway.
“This is my favorite show that I’ve ever been a part of,” he said, describing some of the special effects that audiences have called “breathtaking.”
The play, directed by Max Webster, is based on the novel by Yann Martel; the film version was released in 2012.
“Life of Pi” tells the story of Pi, a young Indian boy who is lost at sea in a lifeboat with four wild animals including a tiger named “Richard Parker.”
Wilson plays the role of Parker, plus a few other characters, maneuvering the large puppet all over the stage with help from puppeteers Fred Davis and Scarlet Wilderink.
Puppetry was an unfamiliar medium when Wilson was first contacted about the play for its Boston run, and he now loves it.
He can relate to the boy — completely lost in the middle of the ocean with some dark thoughts.
At the end of the show, Pi tells Richard Parker that he loves him, showing the journey from hate to love, Wilson said.
The play has been a therapeutic and rewarding experience, and Wilson encourages people of all ages to come and check it out, especially since live theater is still suffering following the pandemic.
In the meantime, he’s raising money and rehearsing for Broadway Bares, a special performance that benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, a nonprofit that supports people living with diseases like HIV, AIDS and COVID-19.
Broadway Bares, set for June 18 at the Hammerstein Ballroom, is the official kickoff of Pride Week in New York City, and Wilson will be part of the NYC Pride March on June 25.
The gay pride movement got its start in New York City with the Stonewall riots — triggered in 1969, when police raided the Stonewall Inn, a gay club in Greenwich Village. Wilson said it’s more important than ever to stand up and speak out.
Wilson said Pride Month is about celebrating people to live their authentic lives.
“It’s about uplifting people to be themselves,” Wilson said.
He said allies can show their support by putting a pride flag on their window, indicating a safe and comfortable place, or by simply letting others be themselves.
Or watch an LGBTQIA+ movie or read a book to develop understanding. Wilson favors “The Velvet Rage: Overcoming the Pain of Growing Up Gay in a Straight Man’s World” by Alan Downs.
And for anyone trying to find themselves, he recommends “The Artist’s Way: A Spiritual Path to Higher Creativity” by Julia Cameron, calling it “counseling in a book” and noting that everyone is an artist in some way.
Wilson will make it back to Grove City soon to visit the high school, teach a class at Dottie McGill’s Dance Studio, where he took lessons, and spend time with friends and family including his parents, Mary Ellen and Frederick Wilson and siblings Sarah and Michael.
He encourages others to “tune out the world and tune in to yourself,” and don’t be afraid to make radical changes in your life.
If speaking out helps even just one person, it is worth it to Wilson, who will continue living his truth.
“You did not defeat me,” he said of those who tried to bring him down.
For more information about Andrew Wilson, check out his Instagram profile @andrewwilsonny. For more information about “Life of Pi” on Broadway, visit lifeofpibway.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.