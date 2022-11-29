SHARON — When audiences see the Buhl Community Band’s holiday show this year, they’ll get a mix of familiar Christmas songs along with some new additions — including some historical recognition and a vocalist joining the group.
The free- show will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 7 in the ballroom of the Avalon Golf and Country Club in Buhl Park, and will include some songs that band director Judy Mindicino said are traditionally performed by the band.
These include the opener, “The Star Spangled Banner.” It will hold a special significance since this year’s show falls on the 81st anniversary of the 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, which drew the United States into World War II.
Mindicino said the band will also perform “White Christmas,” which was released in 1941 just after the attack.
“When we were developing our program, we did that on purpose to help recognize Pearl Harbor,” Mindicino said.
Other songs include “A Rollicking Hanukkah,” “Dashing Through the Snow,” “Feliz Navidad,” “Happy Holiday,” “Let It Snow,” “Mary’s Little Boy Child,” “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” “Pachelbel’s Carols,” “Silent Night,” “Silver Bells,” “Sleigh Ride,” “The Christmas Song,” “Tuba Christmas,” “Twas the Night Before Christmas” and “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch” — which could include a guest appearance by the Grinch himself, Mindicino said.
But even though some of the songs will familiar to audiences and the performers, Mindicino said familiarity doesn’t necessarily mean easier to play.
“’Dashing Through the Snow’ is probably the most challenging one musically, because there are a lot of rhythm changes and time signature changes,” Mindicino said.
Two of those songs, “I’ll be Home for Christmas” and “The Christmas Song,” will be sung by guest soloist Jenifer Weber, a Pittsburgh resident who has performed with the Pittsburgh Opera Chorus and helped found the Pittsburgh chapter of Opera On Tap.
Weber came to be involved with the Buhl Community Band through Judy’s daughter Anna Marie Mindicino. Weber and Anna Marie knew each other through Kindermusik and Anna Marie’s nonprofit organization Do Good. Period., which helps provide feminine hygiene products to those in need.
Thinking Weber’s abilities could be a “great opportunity” for the band’s show, Judy reached out to Weber about performing in the holiday show and received a positive response.
“This will be our first Christmas show with a vocalist,” Judy said.
Although she has previously sung opera music, Weber said all singing starts with a healthy technique, particularly proper breathing techniques. Aside from that, it’s important for singers to have a passion for their music, regardless of style.
“I try to instill in my students the idea that practice makes better, not perfect — it’s the journey, not the destination,” Weber said.
For this particular show, Weber said she’s excited to perform with the Buhl Community Band for the first time, having previously sung in the Mercer County area for a fundraiser with Anna Marie’s Do Good. Period organization.
The two songs she will be singing, “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” and “White Christmas,” are also some of Weber’s favorite Christmas songs.
“Every time I think of ‘The Christmas Song,’ I think of Nat King Cole and that scene with a crackling fire in the background, and it instantly brightens the mood and makes me fell Christmas-y,” Weber said.
For “’Twas the Night Before Christmas,” the band will have a similar combination of music and vocals with Sue McLaughlin, who will read the story while music plays in the background.
“That’s one of the pieces we do every year, and after our holiday concert last year, Sue was there and said, ‘If you’re looking for a narrator for next year, sign me up,’” Judy Mindicino said.
While there is no cost to attend the show, audience members will be able to make monetary donations to the band. The band will also be collecting for the Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County, and both non-perishable food items or monetary donations will be accepted, Judy Mindicino said.
