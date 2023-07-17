FINDLEY TOWNSHIP – In unofficial snuggle scoring of 1 to 10 for rabbits displayed at the Mercer County Grange Fair, a New Zealand rabbit gets a 6.
A Standard Rex rabbit, oh – maybe a 7. A Mini Rex gets an 8. But when cradling Princess, a Polish rabbit, the bunny hit it out of the park with a 9.8 snuggle score.
“That’s my mom’s pet,’’ said Billie Ward who was caring for Princess in the rabbit show area. “Polish rabbits are like that. They really like snuggling in your arms because it calms them and makes them feel safe.’’
Of course in the actual rabbit show today at the fair in Findley Township, no points are given for snuggling.
Each species is judged based on a particular standard of what would be the perfect rabbit, said Lauren Best, a Sandy Lake rabbit grower.
“Judges look for things like the color and texture of their fur, their size and weight,’’ Best said.
Marigrace Garvis, 19, a Pine Township rabbit grower, has multiple entries in the show.
At an annual a profit of $50, Garvis isn’t in the business for the money.
“It’s more of a hobby,’’ she said.
Rabbits, depending on the species and how closely they hew to the standard, generally fetch between $25 to $60. But angoras, whose fur is used to create the renowned angora sweater wool, run between $80 to $120.
“Angoras run more,’’ Garvis said. “But they have more upkeep.’’
In addition to rabbits, homemade craft items, plants and other goods were on display in a separate building.
Baked foods, a real crowd-pleaser, also are getting judged, said Ginny Richardson, the fair’s board secretary. The best time to see them is 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
“That’s when the baked goods auction starts,’’ Richardson said.
