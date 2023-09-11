GROVE CITY – If you attended Grove City schools at any point in the last 50 years, you have likely attended a session Saturday Science.
The hands-on classes were held every weekend. They were designed to give students an extra chance to learn about and see science experiments before their very eyes.
While the classes were fun, the true key to their success was the man teaching them, Homer Christie.
Christie had taught the class since the idea was created in 1957. Christie said the class was created when the Russians sent satellite Sputnik into space. The school felt they needed a way to get kids more interested in science.
Christie led the way and inspired multiple generations of kids.
On Aug. 30, Christie celebrated his 100th birthday.
Born in 1923, Christie lived on a farm that he compared to “Little House on the Prairie.” During the Great Depression, Christie said they were well off on their farm.
“We never had to go buy groceries, we were able to grow all of our food. I only remember us needing to buy sugar and spices,” Christie said.
He attended Grove City High School, and once he graduated he attended college where he studied math and science.
During World War II, Christie was given an exemption to continue his education as a college junior. He would finish his undergrad and then attend the University of Maine to receive his master’s degree.
Once he returned from college, he was quickly offered a position teaching science in the Grove City school district.
Though Christie has retired from teaching his Saturday Science in 2016, the people keep asking to bring him back.
Last year he held a special edition for a high school reunion for the class of 1967. This year he will be hosting it once again for the class of ‘73, which includes his daughter Carole. They will be building and launching rockets.
As a leader in Grove City’s education, Christie encourages kids to focus on their learning.
“I think that in order to find success, you have to go to school and work hard,” Christie said. “There is so much competition nowadays, you need to find the right activities that work for you.”
Ty Kohler can be contacted at tkohler@alliednews.com.
