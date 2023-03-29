JACKSON CENTER — A Jackson Center man and woman are facing prostitution charges after the woman accused the man of sexual assault.
Paul Howard Edeburn, 57, and Cristal Nicole Price, 33, were both charged on Monday by state police, Edeburn with with patronizing prostitutes, and Price with promoting prostitution and two counts of making false reports.
Price contacted authorities to report that she had been sexually assaulted by Edeburn on Sept. 9 at a home in Jackson Township, according to the criminal complaint.
During the interview with police, she mentioned $60 being exchanged; authorities determined that she had engaged in sexual activity several times with Edeburn for payment.
Price insisted that the sexual contact between herself and Edeburn was not consensual.
A search warrant for her cell phone showed multiple messages between the two of them about sex acts, locations and payments.
Police interviewed Edeburn on Jan. 30, when he said that he did engage in sex acts with Price in exchange for money, and it happened several times.
Another man told police that he had heard about an incident between Price and Edeburn.
When he confronted Price about it, she said that’s how she makes extra money.
The man told police that after Price’s husband found out what happened, Price changed her story to say that she had been sexually assaulted.
A woman who was present at the home on Sept. 9 said that Price previously told her that she was going have sex with Edeburn, and she denied that the encounter was assault.
Both Edeburn and Price are set to appear May 10 before District Judge Douglas E. Straub, Pine Township.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven or adjudicated guilty in court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.