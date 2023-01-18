SHARON – Since becoming principal at Case Avenue Elementary School, Traci Valentino has danced on the roof, kissed a pig, been duct-taped to a wall, ridden a scooter and been in a dunk booth.
Now she’s gone to jail.
Since her Sharon City School District students raised $30,000 — more than triple the goal — through their annual Fun Run, Valentino promised she would go to principal jail.
Valentino spent the day Wednesday enclosed in a small space with bars around her and a small table that held her laptop.
Students and teachers gave her candy and other items such as ramen noodles and talked with her as they passed.
For the Fun Run, students sign up sponsors to pay an amount for every lap they run around the Case Avenue gymnasium.
The original goal was to raise $9,000.
The money goes to the Parent Teacher Organization and is put toward funding field trips at the end of the year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.