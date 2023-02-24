JAMESTOWN – Jamestown Mayor Justin Pipp announced he is running for a Republican nomination for Mercer County commissioner.
Others running as Republicans are Roy “Trey” Wilt, Ann Coleman, Michael T. Fennell, Bill Finley Jr., Richard Stachel and Stephen A. Williams. Running on the Democratic ticket are James McLusky and incumbent Tim McGonigle.
Pipp said if he is elected as a commissioner, he will emphasize the critical need to prioritize the stability of emergency services.
“Our emergency services are the backbone of our communities’ safety and well-being,” Pipp said. “And we cannot afford to neglect their importance.”
He pointed out that many areas across the country are struggling to maintain their emergency services, and that Mercer County is no exception.
“It is crucial that we come together as a community to provide support and stability to our emergency services,” Pipp said. “By doing so, we can ensure that our residents have access to reliable and effective emergency services when they need them most.”
Pipp said he is committed to creating a fair and responsible budget that cuts excess spending while maintaining and upgrading infrastructure for the benefit of hardworking Mercer County residents in a transparent manner.
“Economic growth is also a top priority,” Pipp said. “And we must encourage small businesses, tourism, and agriculture while providing workforce development and educational opportunities.”
To achieve this, he said he will personally reach out to small-business owners to assist them in finding necessary resources such as financing, grants and networking opportunities.
One of the most pressing public health challenges Pipp believes should be addressed is the opioid abuse happening within Mercer County.
“It is a complex issue that requires a comprehensive approach,” Pipp said. “I am dedicated to working with community leaders, healthcare professionals, and law enforcement to find solutions that can help save lives and protect our community.”
For the past 11 years, Pipp has worked alongside individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities. For the past six years he has been employed at his alma mater, amestown Area School District.
“My passion for community service was instilled in me at a young age by my father, who emphasized the importance of giving back,” Pipp said.
During high school, Pipp served as a member of the Jamestown Volunteer Fire Department.
Since then, he has looked for various ways to serve his community. In recent years, he has been a member of Jamestown Borough Council and was recently elected mayor.
“I attribute much of my accomplishments to the unwavering support of my family, particularly my wife, Krystal, and our son, Aiden,” Pipp said.
Pipp said he firmly believes that listening to the voices of the constituents is paramount, regardless of the level of office.
“Unfortunately, many individuals express that the system has failed in delivering tangible solutions to those who have entrusted it,” Pipp said. “I am committed to addressing the issue and pledge to work with you at the county level in identifying practical and effective solutions to the challenges facing our community.”
McGonigle is the only incumbent commissioner seeking re-election. Republicans Matt McConnell and Scott Boyd are not running. By state law, only two of the three commissioners may be from the same party.
