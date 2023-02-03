JAMESTOWN – When Mike Riley saw a report that Jamestown collected $105,000 worth of fines in 2020, he knew things literally didn’t add up.
Riley was right. The report was wrong.
A data entry error misrepresented — by a wide margin — the actual amount of fines the borough deposited into its general fund, and it threatened six decades of work to overcome Jamestown’s reputation as a haven for speed traps, Riley said.
A report this week by The Center Square, a Chicago-based nonprofit journalism cooperative, listed municipalities throughout Pennsylvania that received outsized percentages of revenue from fines — an indicator that those towns depend on dollars from drivers passing through.
Several newspapers, including The Herald, published the erroneous information, based on a report by the Reason Foundation, a libertarian think tank based in Los Angeles.
That data indicated Jamestown leaned on fine collection for revenue more than any other municipality in the state — $105,000 of $151,135 (64%) in total income.
Jamestown’s actual fine collection was budgeted as $3,200. Riley said the actual fine collections were less than $4,000.
“We’ve got a good set of cops up here,” Riley said. “They write more warnings than tickets.”
So how did the Reason Foundation — and, by extension, The Center Square and The Herald — miss the mark by a factor of 26?
Vittorio Nastasi, the Reason Foundation’s director of criminal justice policy and author of the report, said a data entry error caused fine collection information for Jamestown, S.C., to be entered for Jamestown, Pa.
Jamestown, Pa., with its population of 580 in the 2020 Census, dwarfs Jamestown, S.C., population 68. But the South Carolina town, in Berkeley County, has a reputation for balancing its budget on the backs of unwary motorists.
A 2009 story in the Post and Courier newspaper of Charleston, S.C., indicated that Jamestown, S.C., raised nearly two-thirds of its revenue, $195,000 of a $313,200 budget, through traffic fines.
Jamestown, S.C., has multiple entries on the speedtrap.org website.
The South Carolina town sits at the intersection of state highways 41 and 45, used frequently by truck traffic and drivers traveling to Myrtle Beach. Speed limits on both highways decrease precipitously in Jamestown, resulting in a plethora of speeding violations.
In the Post and Courier article, Jamestown officials said they were trying to overcome the town’s reputation as a speed trap and the $105,000 collected in 2020 is a decline of almost 50% from 11 years earlier.
Riley, council president in Jamestown, Pa., sympathizes with his smaller-town counterparts in South Carolina. When he was growing up in Jamestown, Pa., Riley remembers his hometown had a reputation for snaring motorists in speed traps.
While Jamestown, in northwestern Mercer County, isn’t along a main route to a world-renowned ocean destination like Myrtle Beach, the local officials have been doing their best to attract tourists to nearby Pymatuning and Conneaut lakes and adjacent campgrounds.
Having a reputation as a speed trap didn’t help, Riley said.
“They did have a problem with that and it hurt the community very badly.”
That’s why the incorrect report gave him cause for concern. Riley said he fretted that it could undo decades of work spent overcoming the reputations both Jamestowns have shared.
By the end of Friday, when everyone involved had owned up to their mistakes, Riley said he was relieved that it wouldn’t do any long-term harm to the borough.’
“They don’t realize that a mistake like that can hurt a community.
