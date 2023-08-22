JAMESTOWN – Mercer County commissioners and the Jamestown Jamestown borough officials recognized police officer Danielle Downing for lifesaving measures she took during a shooting in July.
Downing responded to a medical call that turned out to be a toddler who injured his foot with a shotgun. The injury site was the lower leg just above the ankle.
Jamestown Police Chief Ed Carter said Downing used her medical training and wrapped the wound to stop the bleeding.
“It was a really stressful event for all the people involved,” Carter said. “She was up there alone. It’s not something that you can rely on someone coming to help you.”
Downing responded at 12:27 p.m. July 23 to a home in the 500 block of Spring Street. When she arrived, she saw that the 1-year-old was bleeding and his foot was only partially attached, according to a state police criminal complaint.
The child’s father, Joseph Paul Cresswell, 39, is charged with prohibited possession of a firearm and endangering the welfare of children.
The toddler has four siblings, ages 7 and younger.
Cresswell told a witness that he found a broken shotgun in the woods and was trying to fix it. He said he did not think his children could get to the gun.
A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 30.
Carter said at the latest update, the 1-year-old endured five surgeries.
“They’ve been fairly successful,” Carter said. “It goes back to Danielle getting that wound to stop to give pre-hospital care to give that boy a chance.”
Carter said Downing has been with the department for about six years.
“She’s a great officer,” Carter said. “She doesn’t shy away from anything and handles the calls really well. She goes above and beyond to really do a great job. We’ve been fortunate to have her in the borough.”
