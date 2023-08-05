JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP – The annual Jefferson Township Square is set to begin.
Entries, such as animals, will begin arriving on Sunday and Monday with the latter day featuring the Little Miss and Miss Jefferson Township Fair Pageant starting at 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday is the official opening day starting at 5 p.m. where the exhibits will be on display with amusements rides starting at 6 p.m. followed by a fireman’s parade. Amusement rides will open 6 p.m. every day.
Garden tractor pulls start at 7:30 p.m. where this night only grandstand seats are free and cost $8 a seat the following nights.
Wednesday features a truck and tractor pull at the grandstand at 7 p.m. with Basement Band playing in the entertainment building at the same time.
Livestock judging is on Thursday with TakeSolo Band playing at 6:30 and truck and tractor pulls at 7 p.m.
Friday has the Wrangler Band playing at 7 p.m. with truck and tractor pulls starting the same time.
Saturday features a horse show at 9 a.m. and the fair’s first 5K race starting at 4 p.m. The rest of the day has karaoke, a wood carving auction and truck and tractor pulls with the fair ending at 10 p.m. with a fireworks display.
